US senator hopes Serbia adopts Russia sanctions as Serb spy chief travels to Moscow
By JOVANA GEC
Associated Press
BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — A U.S. senator says he hopes Serbia adopts Western sanctions against Russia over the invasion of Ukraine, telling the Balkan country that “there is no future” in an alliance with Moscow. Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn) told reporters in the Serbian capital Thursday that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine “has been an absolute disaster” and that Russia is “ultimately going to lose this conflict.” Serbia is the only country in Europe that has not imposed any sanctions on Russia. Murphy said Serbia’s future is ”with the European Union and with the United States not with Russia.”