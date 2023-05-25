US sanctions head of Russia’s Wagner Group in Mali, accused of arms trafficking for Ukraine fight

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. is imposing sanctions on the leader of Russia’s Wagner paramilitary group in Mali. The Treasury Department cites indications that the Kremlin is trying to use the West African nation as a way-station for arms shipments to Russian forces in Ukraine. The sanctions target Wagner Group local official Ivan Maslov and refer to unspecified signs that his staffers are working to buy mines, drones and other weapons systems from foreign suppliers for delivery to Russian fighters in Ukraine. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller says there’s no signs any such arms shipments have been carried out.

