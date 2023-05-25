Tennessee’s transgender care exclusions are discriminatory, a federal lawsuit alleges

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A federal lawsuit alleges that Tennessee’s decision to deny its employees gender-affirming care is unconstitutional and discriminatory. The legal challenge was brought by two people who were denied transgender medical services while working for the state. The lawsuit notes that Tennessee currently provides counseling and psychological treatment for gender dysphoria but does not cover treatment “for, or related to, sex transformations” even if such services are considered medically necessary. The lawsuit in Tennessee comes as the GOP-led Volunteer State has joined other red states around in the country in advancing anti-transgender policies.

