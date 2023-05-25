Skip to Content
Strangers pay tribute at burial for Jamaican WWII vet who volunteered in Britain's hour of need

By BRIAN MELLEY
Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — A Jamaican man who volunteered for the Royal Air Force and flew bombing missions in World War II was remembered at his funeral as a dignified, gracious, quiet man with an old-school charm. Former flight Sgt. Peter Brown died alone in his London home in December at age 96 with no immediate family. Word of his death inspired hundreds of strangers to turn out to honor his service in Britain’s hour of need. The Rev. Ruth Hake says the large turnout at St. Clement Danes Church reflected the debt of gratitude that his adopted country owed such a modest man.

The Associated Press

