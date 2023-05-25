St. Louis mayor signs executive order to support transgender community

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones signed an executive order designed to make transgender people feel welcome in the city. The order signed Thursday instructs city government agencies to reduce the impact of anti-transgender legislation passed in Missouri this month. Under the order, the city’s health department will increase access to information about gender-affirming care. It also increases inclusivity training and says city sports programs will not ask youth about their gender identity. The order comes after the Missouri Legislature passed laws banning gender-affirming care of most minors and barring transgender girls from playing girls’ sports. Gov. Mike Parson hasn’t signed the bills, but he is expected to do so.

