South Carolina school bus crash sends 18 people including several students to hospital

GILBERT, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a school bus crash in South Carolina has sent at least 18 people including several students to the hospital. The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the bus and a tanker truck collided Thursday afternoon near Gilbert, southwest of the capital of Columbia. The Highway Patrol says 36 passengers were aboard and a hospital says at least 17 children and an adult were transported there for treatment. The students were from Gilbert Middle School and Gilbert High School. There is no immediate information on their conditions or what caused the crash.

