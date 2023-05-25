Man convicted of killing Washington teen at high school decades ago gets 45 years

SEATTLE (AP) — A man convicted of murder in the death of a 16-year-old girl at her Washington high school over 30 years ago will likely spend the rest of his life in prison. The Seattle Times reports King County Superior Court Judge Josephine Wiggs sentenced 59-year-old Patrick Nicholas on Thursday to nearly 46 years in prison for the killing of Sarah Yarborough. She was found fatally strangled on the Federal Way High School campus in 1991. A jury found Nicholas guilty of first-degree murder and returned a special verdict that Yarborough’s killing was sexually motivated. The jury’s finding allowed prosecutors to seek the additional prison time. Prosecutors say Nicholas’ DNA was found on her body.

