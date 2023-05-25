Jury selection wraps in Pittsburgh synagogue massacre with testimony expected Tuesday

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jury selection has concluded in the trial of a man charged with killing 11 worshippers at a Pittsburgh synagogue in the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history. Prosecutors and the defense agreed Thursday on a panel of 12 jurors and six alternates who will hear the evidence against 50-year-old Robert Bowers in the 2018 massacre at Tree of Life synagogue. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty. Testimony is expected to begin Tuesday. Prosecutors have said Bowers made antisemitic comments at the scene of the attack and online.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.