Jury selection wraps in Pittsburgh synagogue massacre with testimony expected Tuesday
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jury selection has concluded in the trial of a man charged with killing 11 worshippers at a Pittsburgh synagogue in the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history. Prosecutors and the defense agreed Thursday on a panel of 12 jurors and six alternates who will hear the evidence against 50-year-old Robert Bowers in the 2018 massacre at Tree of Life synagogue. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty. Testimony is expected to begin Tuesday. Prosecutors have said Bowers made antisemitic comments at the scene of the attack and online.