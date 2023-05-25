GOP leaders in Kansas back off threat to sue Democratic governor over education funding

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Leaders of Kansas’ Republican-controlled Legislature have backed off a threat to sue the state’s Democratic governor for vetoing parts of a GOP education funding bill. They said Thursday that they still doubt the legality of her actions but now question whether a court challenge would be worth it. Gov. Laura Kelly’s vetoes changed how state funds are distributed to protect rural schools, and she didn’t touch a modest school “choice” initiative. GOP leaders argue that Kelly exceeded her power to veto individual items in budget bills, but Senate President Ty Masterson told reporters they had expected her to go after more parts of the bill.

