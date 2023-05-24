What’s on DeSantis’ agenda? A look at the laws he passed as Florida governor, from abortion to guns

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has cemented himself as a conservative standard-bearer in the lead-up to his 2024 presidential announcement. With the help of GOP supermajorities in the statehouse, the Republican has been able to push through an aggressive agenda that forms the base of his White House run. He signed a bill banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, approved a bill to allow Floridians to carry concealed guns without a permit and expanded a controversial law that critics call “Don’t Say Gay” to ban classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in all grades. He also went after Disney after it criticized the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

