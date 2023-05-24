Ukraine foreign minister urges African nations to ditch neutrality in Russia war

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba is urging African countries to abandon their stances of neutrality towards his country’s war with Russia. Many African countries have refused to take sides in the European conflict, with several abstaining from votes at the United Nations General Assembly condemning Russia’s invasion. Ethiopia is one of them. Speaking in Addis Ababa, the Ethiopian capital, on Wednesday, Kuleba said Ukraine was “very upset that some African countries chose to abstain” and called them to lend Ukraine diplomatic support “in the face of Russian aggression.” “Neutrality is not the answer,” he told reporters. Russia has built a substantial presence in several parts of Africa.

