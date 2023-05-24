Real Madrid players wear Vinícius Júnior’s jersey before Spanish league game

MADRID (AP) — Vinícius Júnior is not on the field but his Real Madrid teammates have all come out wearing his No. 20 jersey in support of the Brazil forward ahead of the game against Rayo Vallecano in the Spanish league. Vinícius came out briefly to salute the fans as the Madrid squad lined up with their backs to the stands showing his jersey. Outside the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium many fans arrived displaying messages condemning racism and praising Vinícius. A huge banner was displayed behind one of the goals with the words “We are all Vinicius. Enough.” Valencia earlier said it will appeal the partial closure of its stadium following the racial abuse directed at Vinícius.

