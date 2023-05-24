Prosecutors in Guyana mull charges for teen suspect in deadly blaze at girl’s dorm

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (AP) — Police in Guyana are conferring with prosecutors on what charges to bring against the main teenage suspect in this week’s fire that destroyed a girl’s dormitory at a school. The blaze killed 18 students and a young boy, and injured at least 28 others at the boarding school serving remote Indigenous villages in southwestern Guyana. Investigators believe that a 14-year-old student who was injured in the blaze ignited the fire late Sunday in anger over having her mobile phone confiscated by an administrator.

