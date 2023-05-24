Plan to return decommissioned Leopard 2 tanks to Germany wins backing of Swiss executive branch

GENEVA (AP) — Switzerland’s executive branch has thrown its weight behind a proposal to decommission 25 out-of-service Leopard 2 battle tanks that Germany’s government wants returned to the German manufacturer to help Berlin plug gaps in its arsenal after it shipped weapons to Ukraine. The Swiss seven-member Federal Council said it backs a proposal from a key parliamentary security-policy committee to decommission the tanks. Parliament has its say in debates in coming months. The tanks would be sent only on the condition that they would be returned to manufacturer Rheinmetall — and not go to Ukraine. The Swiss army currently uses 134 renovated Leopard-2 A4 WE tanks, and holds another 96 that have not been renovated and have been mothballed.

