Lolita the whale may someday return to wild, Miami park says, but timeline uncertain

MIAMI (AP) — Caregivers at a South Florida ocean park are taking steps to prepare an orca whale named Lolita for a possible return to her home waters in Washington’s Puget Sound. She’s been held captive for more than a half-century at the Miami Seaquarium. The park’s owner and a nonprofit announced a plan in March to possibly move the 57-year-old orca to a natural sea pen. But the move isn’t a done deal. Veterinarians and trainers are working to make sure the whale is strong enough for the journey and can acclimate to her new home.

The Associated Press

