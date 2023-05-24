Islamic scholar acquitted of rape by Swiss court, but potential trial awaits Tariq Ramadan in France

GENEVA (AP) — A Swiss court on Wednesday acquitted noted Islamic scholar Tariq Ramadan on charges of rape and “sexual constraint,” citing lack of material evidence more than a decade after the alleged actions, contradictory witness statements and what resembled love messages to the accused. The court said it would pay Ramadan’s lawyers’ fees. It was a first victory for the former Oxford scholar with a world-wide reputation who had a brutal fall from grace with similar claims still pending in France. Ramadan faces potential trial in France over claims by several other women that emerged more than five years ago.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.