Islamic scholar acquitted of rape by Swiss court, but potential trial awaits Tariq Ramadan in France
GENEVA (AP) — A Swiss court on Wednesday acquitted noted Islamic scholar Tariq Ramadan on charges of rape and “sexual constraint,” citing lack of material evidence more than a decade after the alleged actions, contradictory witness statements and what resembled love messages to the accused. The court said it would pay Ramadan’s lawyers’ fees. It was a first victory for the former Oxford scholar with a world-wide reputation who had a brutal fall from grace with similar claims still pending in France. Ramadan faces potential trial in France over claims by several other women that emerged more than five years ago.