GOP-led Oklahoma Legislature agrees on largest-ever budget with little input from governor

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Republican leaders in Oklahoma unveiled the largest-ever budget proposal this week, although it’s not clear the governor will support the plan. The $13 billion state budget is a nearly 20% increase over last year’s spending plan. It did not include one of the governor’s top priorities of cutting the state’s income or grocery sales tax. House and Senate leaders also apparently blindsided the governor by voting to extend tobacco compacts with several Native American tribes that Gov. Kevin Stitt was hoping to renegotiate. Anticipating the possibility that the governor could veto the budget proposal, lawmakers convened a concurrent special session that would allow them to return to the Capitol early next month to override any veto.

