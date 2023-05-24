20 richest countries account for over half of 50 million people in ‘modern slavery,’ report says

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — A new report says the world’s 20 richest countries are fueling forced labor and account for over half the estimated 50 million people living in “modern slavery.” The report released Wednesday by the Walk Free foundation said six members of the Group of 20 nations have the largest number of people in modern slavery – either in forced labor or forced marriage. India tops the list with 11 million followed by China with 5.8 million. The estimate for 2021 was 10 million higher than the estimate five years earlier. Walk Free said the increase was partly driven by the COVID-19 pandemic, armed conflicts and assaults on democracy around the world.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.