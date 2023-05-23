Quebec police identify killer in 1975 cold case murder of teen

LONGUEUIL, Quebec (AP) — Canadian police say they have solved one of the highest-profile cold cases in Quebec history. Police in Longueuil, Quebec, say that DNA evidence allows them to be 100% certain that Franklin Maywood Romine murdered 16-year-old Sharron Prior in 1975. The body of Romine, who died in 1982 at the age of 36, was exhumed from a West Virginia cemetery in early May for DNA testing intended to confirm his link to the crime.

