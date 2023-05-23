NYC college professor fired after confrontation with abortion opponents

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City college has fired an adjunct professor who was recorded on video berating abortion opponents on campus earlier this month and who later reportedly threatened a journalist with a machete. A Hunter College spokesperson confirmed Tuesday that Shellyne Rodriguez was fired after the May 2 incident. Video shows her calling the abortion opponents’ information display “propaganda” and shoving some of the materials off the students’ table. Rodriguez did not immediately return messages seeking comment. The New York Post reported that Rodriguez threatened one of its reporters with a machete on Tuesday. City police say they’re investigating.

