Montana first to ban people dressed in drag from reading to children in schools, libraries
By AMY BETH HANSON
Associated Press
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana has become the first state to specifically ban people dressed in drag from reading books to children at public schools and libraries. The law took effect immediately after Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte signed the bill on Monday. The bill was co-sponsored by more than half the Republican-controlled legislature. It was amended from a bill to ban minors from attending drag performances to banning minors from attending sexually oriented performances on public property. The bill also specifically bans people dressed in drag from reading to children in public schools or libraries. Under the law, such events can be banned even if there is no sexual component.