Mitt Romney faces new challenger in GOP primary for Utah Senate seat

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Republican mayor of a Utah suburb announced plans to run for U.S. Senate next year and challenge first-term Republican Mitt Romney. Riverton’s Trent Staggs is the first candidate to enter what could emerge as a competitive primary battle. In an announcement video, Staggs attacked Romney for his opposition to Trump and votes in favor of impeaching him. He’s one of several candidates expected to run to Romney’s right, should he choose to attempt reelection. Former U.S. Rep. Jason Chaffetz and Attorney General Sean Reyes have also indicated they’re weighing runs. Utah House Speaker Brad Wilson last month set up an exploratory committee.

