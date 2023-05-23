Millionaire’s elaborate jail escape plan foiled, Florida sheriff says

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Sheriff’s investigators in Florida say they foiled an elaborate jailbreak plan by a 78-year-old businessman who is in custody facing child pornography charges stemming from a 2014 arrest. Indian River County Sheriff Eric Flowers says a tip from outside the jail sparked a two-month investigation into the actions of John Manchec, his employees and people he befriended in jail. Flowers said Monday that Manchec, who is a dual citizen of the U.S. and France, had planned to have a plane and yacht ready to help him escape while on a medical appointment away from the jail. Manchec now faces attempted escape charges.

