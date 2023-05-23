Militants attack Pakistan oil plant near Afghan border, kill 6 troops and guards, police say

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police say that dozens of militants attacked an oil and gas plant in the country’s remote northwest, near the border with Afghanistan, killing four security troops and two private guards. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the large-scale attack on Tuesday that targeted the oil and gas extraction facility run by a multinational European company, MOL Pakistan Oil and Gas, in Hangu, a restive district in the border Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. A local police chief says the attack triggered an intense shootout, and that a wide search was underway to apprehend the attackers, who fled the scene.

