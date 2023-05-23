Michigan man gets community service for shooting anti-abortion campaigner

IONIA, Mich. (AP) — A western Michigan man who pleaded no contest to shooting an 84-year-old woman campaigning against abortion rights at his home has been sentenced to community service. Seventy-five-year-old Richard Harvey was ordered Tuesday to complete 100 hours of community service. Judge Suzanne Hoseth Kreeger also gave him a suspended jail sentence of two months and a delayed sentence of one year on probation. Harvey pleaded no contest last month to felonious assault, careless discharge of a firearm causing injury and reckless discharge of a firearm. Kreeger also must pay $347 in restitution and cannot have any contact with the woman he shot, 84-year-old Joan Jacobson.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.