Indian Prime Minister Modi strikes new agreements on migration and green hydrogen in Australia

SYDNEY (AP) — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has struck new agreements with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese on migration and green hydrogen. During his visit to Australia, Modi also raised concerns about attacks on Hindu temples in Sydney. Modi was welcomed Tuesday by around 20,000 cheering fans at a Sydney stadium. But his visit has also been protested by activists who accuse his government of restricting Muslim and other minorities’ rights as well as press freedom. Modi, a Hindu, said he had raised the issue with Albanese on Wednesday of attacks on temples. Albanese had assured him authorities would take “strict actions” against the culprits.

By RICK RYCROFT and ROD McGUIRK Associated Press

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.