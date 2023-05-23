Germany detains 3 more suspects linked to far-right coup plot

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s federal prosecutor’s office says that criminal police have detained three more suspected far-right extremists who are linked to an alleged plot by the Reichsbuerger, or Reich Citizens, movement to topple the country’s government. Prosecutors said Tuesday the three suspects were detained Monday evening in the southwestern state of Baden-Wuerttemberg. The defendants are strongly suspected of membership in a terrorist organization. In December, German police detained 25 people including a self-styled prince, a retired paratrooper and a former judge who are accused of plotting the violent overthrow of the government.

