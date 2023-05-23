Aid agencies back UN’s $7 billion appeal for Horn of Africa crisis

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Humanitarian agencies are calling for the full funding of the U.N.’s $7 billion appeal for the Horn of Africa during a pledging conference this week. They say there is a growing crisis and a need for urgent lifesaving intervention. The U.N. says the Horn of Africa region is facing the worst drought in 40 years with more than 43.3 million people in need of assistance in Somalia, Ethiopia and Kenya, and more than half of those lacking access to sufficient food. The region is also grappling with conflict and militant attacks.

