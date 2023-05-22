Ukraine’s ambassador welcomes F-16 pledges; urges patience on counteroffensive

NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — Ukrainian Ambassador Oksana Markarova welcomed pledges of F-16 fighter jets to her country Monday while urging patience for the launching of a spring counteroffensive against Russia’s full-scale invasion. She said for Ukrainians the effort to repel Russia has been one long counterattack. Markarova spoke after delivering a commencement address at Boston College and said the delivery of F-16 jets is critical to the short and long-term security of the country. The U.S. has agreed to help train pilots to fly the jets. Markarova offered no new details about when Ukraine would be able to put the jets into service.

