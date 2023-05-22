Q&A: Liv Ullmann, cinema royalty and major Cannes draw, looks back

CANNES, France (AP) — Very few are capable of capturing people’s attention at the Cannes Film Festival like Liv Ullmann. At 84, Ullmann is unabashed cinema royalty, and directors have flocked to greet her at this year’s festival. Pedro Almodovar sought her out at a luncheon. Todd Haynes endeavored to get word to her that his latest film, “May December,” is inspired by “Persona,” the 1966 film that began her great collaboration with Ingmar Bergman. After meeting Ullmann, “The Zone of Interest” director Jonathan Glazer pressed his hand against his chest to catch his breath.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.