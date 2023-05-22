Judge considers parents’ request to keep Nashville school shooter’s writings secret

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A group of parents at a Christian school in Nashville that recently suffered a school shooting want to keep the shooter’s writings sealed, citing the threat of copycat attacks. But a judge said Monday they will have to wait until later this week to learn if their effort is on solid legal ground. Several people have sued the city to force the records’ release. Police have said they plan to release the writings at some point. The parents want to stop that. Their attorney said in a Monday hearing that the parents are victims with rights under the state Constitution. The judge said she will rule by Wednesday.

