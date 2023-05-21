Singapore’s prime minister tests positive for COVID-19

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has tested positive for COVID-19 for the first time after returning home from work trips in Africa and Asia. The 71-year-old prime minister posted a photo of a positive antigen rapid test on Facebook early Monday. He said he was generally feeling OK and that doctors advised him to self-isolate until he is asymptomatic. Lee said he has been prescribed the Paxlovid antiviral medication due to his age. In the past two weeks, Lee was on a official visits to South Africa, Kenya and Indonesia. Lee said his last COVID-19 booster was in November and urged Singaporeans to keep their vaccinations up to date.

