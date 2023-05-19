Woman charged in death of boy found in suitcase seeks change of Indiana venue

SALEM, Ind. (AP) — A Louisiana woman is seeking a venue change as she face charges in the death of a boy whose body was found last year inside a suitcase in rural southern Indiana. WTHR-TV reports Dawn Coleman’s attorney filed the venue change request on her behalf Monday, arguing that public outrage over the child’s death would prevent the Louisiana woman from getting a fair trial in Indiana’s Washington County. She faces charges that include aiding, inducing or causing murder in the death of 5-year-old Cairo Ammar Jordan. Cairo’s mother, DeJaune Ludie Anderson of Atlanta is wanted on a felony murder arrest warrant. Authorities allege that Coleman helped Anderson dispose of Cairo’s body in April 2022.

