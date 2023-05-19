Minnesota governor signs gun safety measures: red flag law, expanded background checks

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Democratic Gov. Tim Walz has signed two gun safety measures into law. The new “red flag law” allows authorities to ask courts for permission to take guns away from people deemed to be an imminent threat to others or themselves. The other measure expands background checks for gun transfers. Walz said Friday it took decades for these measures to be considered in Minnesota. Gabby Giffords also spoke at the event. She’s a former Democratic congresswoman from Arizona who was shot in the head in 2011. She urged Democrats, Republicans and independents to unite and stop gun violence together.

By TRISHA AHMED Associated Press/Report for America

