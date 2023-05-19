Man who rushed Vatican City gate sent for psychiatric care at nearby hospital

VATICAN CITY (AP) — The man who drove through one of the gates to Vatican City has been taken to a nearby hospital for psychiatric care. The Vatican provided an update on the Thursday night incident after the man underwent a preliminary interrogation with a Vatican magistrate. According to the Holy See, the man rushed the Santa Anna gate sometime after 8 p.m. Thursday, after the Swiss Guards initially refused him entry. He kept accelerating after Vatican gendarmes at an interior checkpoint fired at his tires. He ultimately stopped inside one of the courtyards of the Apostolic Palace, where he was arrested. He was taken Friday to the Santo Spirito in Sassia psychiatric ward after spending the night in the Vatican police barracks.

