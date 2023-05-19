Connecticut high court nominee who supported Amy Coney Barrett withdraws

A nominee to Connecticut’s highest court has withdrawn her name from consideration. Friday’s announcement came after some state lawmakers expressed concern about a letter she signed in 2017 supporting Amy Coney Barrett for a federal appeals court position. Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont released a statement saying Sandra Slack Glover had notified him of her decision to withdraw. The announcement came four days after Glover appeared at a confirmation hearing before the Democratic controlled Judiciary Committee, which had held off from voting on her confirmation.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.