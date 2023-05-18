Widowed husband sues driver, bars after DUI crash killed bride on wedding night

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A wrongful death lawsuit accuses several establishments of overserving the alleged drunken driver who police say slammed into newlyweds riding along a South Carolina beach road in a crash that killed the bride. The complaint alleges four bars gave “copious amounts of alcohol” to a “visibly intoxicated” woman before she drove 40 miles over the speed limit into the golf cart carrying the couple away from their wedding reception. The wreck killed Samantha Miller, 34, and injured the groom, Aric Hutchinson, and two other passengers. A toxicology report released last week shows Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, had a blood alcohol level over three times the legal limit.

