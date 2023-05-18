Police: Louisville man planned bank shootings, placed phone in pocket to livestream

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The man who killed five co-workers at a Kentucky bank had made plans for the shooting, according to police. Some recently released search warrants in the case also say he had placed his phone in a front shirt pocket to livestream the killings. The search warrants say the shooter, 25-year-old Connor Sturgeon, had also attempted suicide around the same time last year. The warrants were sent to Google, AT&T, Apple and Snap Inc. seeking access to information on his phone. They were recently unsealed by a judge. They say police also found a “manifesto or note” inside his Louisville residence.

