Ohio board approves August ballot question meant to thwart abortion rights push
By JULIE CARR SMYTH
Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A ballot question aimed at making it harder to amend Ohio’s constitution has been cleared for an August vote. The Ohio Ballot Board voted Thursday to certify the question and assigned teams of Republican and Democratic lawmakers that will write pro and con arguments, respectively. Issue 1 will ask voters whether to raise the threshold for passing future constitutional amendments from a simple majority to 60%. Backers made clear during debate the higher bar is intended to vex a November issue that would enshrine a constitutional right to abortion access. Opponents call the higher threshold undemocratic.