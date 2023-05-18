New Zealand police arrest, charge man in connection with hostel fire that killed at least 6

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand police have arrested a man and charged him with two counts of arson in connection with the fire at a Wellington hostel that killed at least six people. Police said Thursday that the investigation is ongoing and they could file more serious charges in relation to the deaths at the scene. Police had earlier said they were treating their inquiries as a homicide investigation. Police Inspector Dion Bennett said they are confident that they are not seeking anybody else in connection with the fire. Earlier, police removed the first two bodies from the Loafers Lodge hostel and said they planned to remove the next two on Friday.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.