Missouri teacher who used racial slur resigns; student who taped him suspended

A Missouri high school teacher who used a racial slur several times in class is no longer working with the school district. A statement from the Springfield school district says the Glendale High School teacher resigned Monday. A 15-year-old sophomore who videotaped the teacher using the slur was suspended for three days for improper use of electronic devices. Her suspension has caused controversy. The Radio Television Digital News Association says she was exercising her free speech rights and documenting a serious issue that otherwise would have been ignored. The student’s family’s attorney says supporters are hoping the district will apologize and erase the suspension.

