Man arrested in latest in string of mosque vandalism in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — St. Paul police say they have arrested a 42-year-old suspect in an arson that extensively damaged a mosque and a community center. Muslim leaders say the fire early Wednesday at the the Oromo American Tawhid Islamic Center of Minnesota was the sixth act of arson or vandalism against Muslim houses of worship in Minnesota this year. The suspect was arrested late Wednesday and booked into jail on suspicion of first-degree arson. No one was inside the mosque at the time and no injuries were reported. Deputy Chief Roy Mokosso said evidence at the scene indicated the fire was arson.

