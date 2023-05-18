Here are the restrictions on transgender people that are moving forward in US statehouses

Hundreds of measures targeting transgender people have been proposed in statehouses this year, and several have moved forward this week. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed a ban on gender-affirming care for minors along with restrictions on transgender people as he appears to approach a presidential bid. Missouri and Nebraska proposals are poised for action as well, and could add to the list of at least 17 states that have enacted laws restricting or banning gender-affirming care for minors. Meanwhile, some Democrat-led states are enacting measures aimed at protecting the rights of LGBTQ+ youth, and Michigan could be next.

