General Motors recalls 668,000 SUVs due to anchor bars that may prevent child seats being installed

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors is recalling more than 668,000 small SUVs in the U.S. because owners may not be able to hook child seats to the anchors. The recall covers certain 2020 to 2023 Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain SUVs. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in documents posted on its website Thursday that the rear-seat lower anchor bars may have had too much powder coating. That could make them too thick and prevent a child seat from being installed.

