Defense attorney: Not all has been revealed about what led to Texas mass shooting

HOUSTON (AP) — Attorneys for the man accused of killing five of his neighbors after storming into their Texas home are suggesting not all has been revealed about what led up to the deadly shooting. They also say the suspect was someone who was generous and well liked. Francisco Oropeza made his initial court appearance Thursday in Coldspring, Texas, following his arrest May 2 after a four-day manhunt. He is facing five charges of murder for the April 28 shooting deaths. His attorneys say it’s too early to know what happened on the night of the killings. A prosecutor called the shooting a “massacre.”

