Woman pleads guilty, sentenced to 52 years for Texas boy’s death

HOUSTON (AP) — Prosecutors say a woman has agreed to a 52-year prison sentence after pleading guilty in the 2021 death of her boyfriend’s 5-year-old Houston son. The boy’s body had been kept hidden in a storage unit before it was discovered in an East Texas hotel. During a court hearing Wednesday, 31-year-old Theresa Balboa pleaded guilty to murder in the death of Samuel Olson. Her plea was part of an agreement with prosecutors, who reduced the charge against her from capital murder to murder. Anthony Osso, Balboa’s attorney, said his client agreed to plead guilty to spare the boy’s family a trial and for a chance at parole.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.