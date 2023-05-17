Seneca Nation approves school’s ‘Warrior’ nickname, logo

SALAMANCA, N.Y. (AP) — A western New York school district can keep its Native American-themed logo following approval from the Seneca Nation of Indians. New York last month joined others states in banning schools from using Native American imagery and nicknames, but included an exception for districts that receive approval from a federally recognized tribal nation. The Salamanca city school district sought Seneca approval to keep its Warrior identity, based on its location on Seneca territory, and its large percentage of Native American students and staff. In issuing approval, Seneca President Rickey Armstrong Sr. cited the district’s unique circumstances, and the collaborative relationship between the nation and district.

