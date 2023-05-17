New Hampshire House voting on whether parents who ask must be told about transgender talk at school

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The national debate surrounding transgender students and parental rights is up for a vote in New Hampshire. House lawmakers meet Thursday on a bill to create a “Parents’ Bill of Rights” similar to those enacted in other Republican-led states. It passed New Hampshire’s Senate along party lines but faces an uncertain future in the 400-member House, where Republicans have a razor-thin majority. Unlike some other new laws, New Hampshire’s bill would now require school officials to inform on their students only when parents have asked in advance to be told when their child is using a different name or being referred to as being a different gender.

