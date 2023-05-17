Native American former student sues Oklahoma school for removing feather at graduation

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A Native American former student is suing an Oklahoma school district for the removal of an eagle feather from her graduation cap prior to her high school graduation ceremony. The lawsuit filed Monday in Tulsa County District Court against Broken Arrow Public Schools and two employees by Lena’ Black, who is Otoe-Missouria and Osage, alleges intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligence and violations to her state and federal constitutional rights to free speech and freedom of religion. District spokesperson Tara Thompson told The Oklahoman the school had not been served with the lawsuit and declined comment. The lawsuit seeks at least $50,000 in compensatory damages and an unspecified amount in punitive damages.

