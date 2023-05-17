Jordanian lawmaker is charged with smuggling guns into occupied West Bank

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — The lawyer of a Jordanian lawmaker says he has been indicted on charges that he illegally smuggled scores of rifles and handguns into the occupied West Bank through an Israeli-controlled crossing. The alleged gun-running scandal that gripped headlines last month has threatened to further strain ties between Israel and its Arab neighbor to the east despite their nearly three-decade-old peace treaty. The Jordanian lawmaker, Imad al-Adwan, was charged last week, his lawyer said Wednesday. Violence in the occupied West Bank has surged to heights unseen in some two decades. The territory has been awash with illegal weapons, Israeli military officials say, including arms smuggled from Jordan.

